Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Toni Kroos is the best central midfielder in the world!
Comments()
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out stronger opponents becoming the seventh player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Kroos led the table with 51% of the votes (4200) beating out the rest by a huge margin. Pogba came in second with 33% of the votes (2700) followed by Modric, Thiago Alcantara and Parejo with 730, 430 and 240 votes respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best left central midfielder in their respective positions globally.