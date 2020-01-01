Goal on Spurs debut in win over Man City a 'dream come true' for Bergwijn

The Dutchman opened the scoring in a statement win for his new side and said said he'd fulfilled a childhood ambition in doing so

Steven Bergwijn has said his goal on debut for in the Premier League was a childhood dream come true.

The international joined Spurs from earlier in the week, and opened the scoring against with a terrific finish after an impressive piece of close control.

Spurs went on to win 2-0, and move into fifth place, just four points behind in the final qualification position. When manager Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November the north London side were in 14th.

Bergwijn was the primary attacking acquisition for Spurs in the January transfer window, and set about repaying the club’s faith immediately, and made his dreams come true in the process.

“It’s unbelievable,” the 22-year-old told Sky Sports after the game, “a dream come true to score in my debut.

“I am so happy to be here and score a goal.

“As a little kid I wanted to be here and play in the Premier League, so to score on my debut is unbelievable.”

The other goalscorer for Bergwijn’s new club was Son Heung-min.

The international highlighted his new team-mate's contribution and effusive celebrations.

“Steven scored an amazing goal and did a good job,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was emotional because it was his first goal. I’m so happy for Steve to score on his debut.

“It was well deserved and with the emotion he showed it looked great.”

A victory over the two-time defending champions is the best result of a disappointing season for Spurs, and Son hoped that the result will enable his team to return from the winter break with new belief.

"To win today, before the winter break,” he added, “was very good for our confidence.

“The fans were so happy and the players as well after the game, so it was an important one to win."



This was Spurs final Premier League fixture before the winter break, although they face in an replay on Wednesday.

They resume their league campaign with a trip to Villa on February 16th, before the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 game with on the 19th.