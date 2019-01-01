African All Stars

'Go Pepe them' - Twitter reacts as Arsenal break transfer record for Lille winger

As expected, social media has been flooded with messages after the Gunners announced the signing of the Ivory Coast forward on a club-record deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe for a whooping £72 million, setting a new club transfer record.

On Thursday, the Ivory Coast international penned a five-year deal which will keep at the Emirates Stadium until 2024.

Following the announcement of his move to England, the club faithful took to social media to rave about the qualities of the 24-year-old, who notched 22 goals and 11 assists in the Ligue 1 last season.

