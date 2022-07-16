Gnabry ends Chelsea and Real Madrid transfer rumours by signing Bayern Munich contract extension to 2026

The Germany international, who had been linked with clubs from around Europe, is staying at the Allianz Arena

Serge Gnabry has brought the transfer rumours that have been raging around him to a close by signing a contract extension at Bayern Munich through to the summer of 2026. The Germany international winger had seen a move away from the Allianz Arena speculated on, with a possible return to the Premier League at Chelsea or Arsenal, or fresh start at Real Madrid speculated on.

The 27-year-old will, however, be sticking around with the Bundesliga champions for some time yet, with his immediate future committed to the side that snapped him up from Werder Bremen in 2017.

Why did Gnabry sign a new contract at Bayern?

Gnabry, who has three Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown to his name, has told Bayern’s official website: “I thought a lot about what I want as a player in the coming years, and came to the conclusion that I want to stay at Bayern, win everything again here and experience things - in particular celebrating another Champions League title, but this time with our fans.

“It's special because I get to play here with my friends at the highest level. It certainly wouldn't feel the same at a different club.

“I want to experience more great moments here - and nowhere else. The hunger for major honours isn't going away.”

Has Gnabry made the right decision with Bayern deal?

Bayern are convinced that Gnabry is in the right place at this stage of his career, with president Herbert Hainer saying: “It's another strong signal that a player like Serge Gnabry sees his future at Bayern. He's won everything here and identifies with the club so much that he wants to help write more chapters of club history.

“When he's on the ball, he's a joy to watch. With him, Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala, Bayern have outstanding options on the flanks which are among the best in European football.”

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn added: “With his spectacular style of play, Serge Gnabry is a player who fans come to watch. We're glad that he's extended his contact and look forward to him continuing to be an important part of our team.

“Serge came to Munich at the age of 22 and has grown into a Champions League winner and international here. We need top international players like him to achieve our big objectives.”

Gnabry has made 171 appearances for Bayern to date, scoring 63 goals.

