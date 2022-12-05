Giroud already preparing to pass goal record to Mbappe as France striker admits he will be caught ‘soon’

Olivier Giroud admits that he is unlikely to be France’s all-time top goalscorer for long, with Kylian Mbappe expected to pass him “soon”.

Veteran striker has edged clear of Henry

Has recorded 52 goals for Les Bleus

Exciting team-mate set to chase him down

WHAT HAPPENED? Veteran AC Milan striker Giroud edged clear of Thierry Henry to become the most prolific marksman in his nation’s history when recording a 52nd effort for his country in a 2022 World Cup last-16 showdown with Poland. Mbappe was also on target in that contest, as he bagged a brace, and the 23-year-old is already up to 33 goals for Les Bleus through just 63 appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Giroud concedes that he will be overtaken at some stage in the near future, saying of his history-making exploits: “I have to make the most of the record. Kylian is going to catch me soon. He is destined to beat me. He continues his rise. He has again scored two superb goals and he deserves it. He continues to impress. We all know what he is capable of. What more can you say?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe was at his destructive best against Poland, with international rival Piotr Zielinski claiming that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar does not appear to be human. He said of facing one of the very best in the business: “He is an extra-terrestrial! Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, maybe the best. He impressed me unbelievably. The shots, the dribbling, the speed. And even if he makes a mistake, he goes again straight away. I had obviously seen him a few times on TV. But there is a big difference between watching him and facing him. There he seems even more unstoppable.”

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe has helped reigning world champions France set up a quarter-final clash with England at Qatar 2022, with that heavyweight encounter due to take place on Saturday.