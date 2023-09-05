He's almost ready! Gio Reyna posts positive update on social media as American star nears return for Borussia Dortmund

- Reyna makes Instagram post of him in BVB training
- USMNT star injured since June
- 20 year old nearing return to fitness
WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna has not played a game for the Black and Yellow since May 27, but the signs are looking positive for the 20-year-old phenom. Having been out injured since June after sustaining a leg injury on international duty with the USMNT, Reyna is back in Dortmund training and posted an update on his Instagram page saying "Working."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna's return will be a welcomed addition back in the fold for Edin Terzic'S side. After a slow start to the Bundesliga campaign with draws on matchdays two and three, BVB will be looking for more from their attack as the season continues. With a healthy Reyna in the mix, Dortmund will have another option who has proved to be up to the task before with the club.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA?: The German outfit won't take the field again until Saturday, September 16 against SC Freiburg, so he still has even more time to ready himself.