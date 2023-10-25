Gio Reyna's 'most dangerous' position identified by Edin Terzic as Borussia Dortmund boss hints USMNT star could return to starting XI in Champions League

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has identified Gio Reyna's "most dangerous" position and hinted the USMNT star could start in the Champions League.

Reyna in the plans of Terzic

In line to start against Newcastle

Made an appearance against Werder Bremen

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has forced his way into the plans of Terzic with consistent performances with the national team and in training sessions. After bagging a brace for the United States in their recent 4-0 victory over Ghana, the forward impressed off the bench in Dortmund's 1-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga last Friday. Terzic believes Reyna can continue to unlock his full potential in a central role, and has hinted he could make his lineup when Dortmund resume their Champions League group stage campaign on Wednesday night.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Gio, like Marco Reus and Julian Brandt, feels most comfortable in the center,” the coach told SPORT1. “We always try to take that into account. However, like Brandt, Gio is rarely found on the wings when he plays there. They open the wings and always move into the half spaces. Gio is definitely the most dangerous and can pose the most goal threat [there].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna also feels that he is best suited to a No.10 role, which gives him the license to roam freely. "If it was my ideal scenario or game, it would probably be with two No. 6s and I’d be kind of a free-roaming No. 10,” the USMNT forward said during a recent interview with Tim Ream in his “The American Dream” podcast. “I think that’s where I’d find the space to create and score goals and get assists. So that’s kind of where I can be successful.”

WHAT NEXT? Reyna will hope to land a rare start when Dortmund face Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. BVB will be back in action four days later against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.