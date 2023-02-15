USMNT star Gio Reyna named to bench for Dortmund's Champions League clash with Chelsea

Ryan Tolmich
|
Gio Reyna Dortmund celebrate Bundesliga 2022-23Getty Images
G. ReynaBorussia Dortmund vs ChelseaUnited StatesBorussia DortmundUEFA Champions League

Gio Reyna was named to the bench for Borussia Dortmund's Champions League round of 16 first leg clash against Chelsea on Wednesday.

  • Reyna named to bench for Dortmund
  • Adeyemi, Brandt and Haller start in attack
  • German side hosting Chelsea for first leg

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna is among the substitutes for Dortmund, with manager Edin Terzic turning to Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Sebastien Haller to lead the attack against the Blues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT star has begun the second half of the season in fine form, scoring three goals off the bench while establishing himself as Dortmund's go-to super-sub. He started Dortmund's most recent Bundesliga match, a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen, but was relatively ineffective compared to his previous goalscoring performances.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Gio Reyna in action for Dortmund in 2022-23 Bundesliga seasonGetty ImagesEDIN TERZIC BORUSSIA DORTMUNDGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Following Wednesday's first leg, Dortmund will face Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in their next three Bundesliga matches before heading to Stamford Bridge on March 7 to finish the last-16 match-up.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

11310 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

  • 57%Round of 16
  • 22%Quarter-final
  • 7%Semi-final
  • 14%Final
11310 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks