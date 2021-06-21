The Blues midfielder will have to spend the next 10 days in self-isolation, meaning his European Championship journey could now be over

Billy Gilmour, Andrew Robertson and John McGinn have been ruled out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia after the Chelsea star tested positive for Covid-19.

Gilmour was left on the bench for Scotland's disappointing 2-0 defeat to their Czech Republic in their opening fixture at the European Championships, but Steve Clarke drafted the 20-year-old into his starting XI for their subsequent clash with England.

Scotland battled to an impressive 0-0 draw at Wembley to keep their hopes of progressing to the last 16 alive, with Gilmour producing a man-of-the-match display in the middle of the park, but he will now be forced to go into quarantine after contracting coronavirus.

What's been said?

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) have confirmed that the midfielder will sit out the meeting with Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night after the latest round of medical checks in the national team camp.

Liverpool defender Robertson and Aston Villa's McGinn will also be unavailable after coming into contact with Gilmour after his diagnosis, leaving Clarke without three key players.

Article continues below

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19," the official SFA statement reads.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

More to follow.