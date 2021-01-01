Ghezzal bags assist as Samatta’s Fenerbahce hold Besiktas

The Leicester City loanee made a significant impact for the Black Eagles in Sunday’s encounter versus arch-rivals Yellow Canaries

Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig derby between Besiktas and Mbwana Samatta's Fenerbahce ended 1-1 with Algerian forward Rachid Ghezzal getting an assist.

Aside from the strong rivalry between both teams, a win for either side would have boosted their title ambition in the 2020-21 campaign.

Besiktas went into the cracker as massive favourites having won their last nine games in all competitions, while the Yellow Canaries were hoping to bounce back from their disappointing home defeat to Genclerbirligi on March 14.

The first chance of the game fell to Vincent Aboubakar, however, the Cameroon international’s effort in the penalty area was gathered by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Aboubakar had another opportunity in the 26th minute, but his strike from Adem Ljajic’s pass was punched over the crossbar for a corner kick for Sergen Yalcin’s men.

For Fenerbahce, they could not grind out any meaningful opportunity in the first half but Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta was cautioned in the 31st minute for a foul on Croatian defender Domagoj Vida.

The hosts took the lead three minutes into the second-half through Vida who headed Ghezzal’s free-kick past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Despite the introduction of Jose Sosa for Irfan Kahveci, Mame Thiam for Samatta and Serdar Aziz for Marcel Tisserand, Besiktas could not get the much-needed equaliser.

However, they found the decisive moment in the 89th minute when Bright Osayi-Samuel’s replacement Ozan Tufan levelled matters with Caner Erkin credited for the assist.

Ghezzal, Aboubakar alongside Congolese defender Fabrice Nsakala were on parade from start to finish for Besiktas, while Ghana’s Bernard Mensah was introduced for Adem Ljajic in the 73rd minute.

Senegalese forward Papiss Cisse was an unused substitute as Fenerbahce walked home with a point in their kitty.

In his post-match reaction goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu said his team deserved all maximum points having 'fought very well'.

"We'd like to get three points. We fought very well. We're in a lot of positions,” he told the club website . “We'll look at the next games. We're doing fine, we're on a good path. We're a good team. The level of camaraderie on the team is good. We want to move on without giving up our points advantage."

Even at the draw, the Black Eagles remain at the summit of the Turkish top flight after garnering 64 points from 29 outings, while Erol Bulut’s side sits in third spot with 59 points with a game more.