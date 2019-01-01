Ghana star Elizabeth Addo joins Chinese Women's Super League side Jiangsu Suning

The 25-year-old has completed a move to the Asian nation after parting ways with the American side Seattle Reign.

international Elizabeth Addo has signed a year deal to join Chinese Women's side Jiangsu Suning.

The 25-year-old became a free agent after breaking ties with American top-flight outfit Seattle Reign in February.

At Reign, the Black Queens captain enjoyed a successful season-long spell after joining from Swedish side Kvarnsveden in January 2018.

She made 13 appearances at the Cheney Stadium and had a brief loan stint with Western Sydney Wanderers in during the off-season.

Now, the 2018 African Women's Player of the Year nominee has been reunited with her former Kvarnsvedens IK teammate Tabitha Chawinga at Jiangsu.

The former Rivers Angels and Ferencvárosi player will wear the club's jersey no. 6 formerly donned by star Shirley Cruz.

OFFICIAL: Ghana captain Elizabeth Addo has joined Chinese Women's Super League side Jiangsu Suning for the 2019 season. She reunites with ex-Kvarnsvedens teammate and Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga and becomes the fourth African to move to the Asian nation in 2019. @FIFAWWC @ChinaWNFT pic.twitter.com/FfxJuX1xev — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) April 3, 2019

Jocelyn Precheur's side will hope to benefit from the wealth of experience the Ghanaian brings, having played in Europe, North America and recently Australia.

Jiangsu were 2018 Chinese Champions and ended as last season's league and Super Cup runners-up - a feat they will look to improve upon.

She becomes the fourth African to have sealed a move to the Far East in 2019 after 's Francisca Ordega, duo of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Molthalo.

Addo will begin life in as they host Henan Huishang FC in a Women's FA Cup quarter-final encounter on April 7.