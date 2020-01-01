Ghana prodigy Kudus tipped for big money move from Ajax

The 19-year-old has been backed to take his game to the next level at the Eredivisie club

Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani believes Mohammed Kudus' transfer to Dutch giants draws him closer to a move to a top club in a major European league.

After scoring 11 times in 25 league outings for Danish fold Nordsjaelland this season, the 19-year-old opted for a new challenge with a move to the Eredivisie outfit on Thursday.

He was linked to and before choosing Erik Ten Hag's side.

“Kudus Mohammed has fully developed well and I believe that Ajax is the gateway," Didi told Happy Sports.

"He chose the right option to join Ajax despite the several offers from top European clubs.

“Ajax will refine him and that they will also prepare him for the top European football.

"Ajax is one of the best clubs in Europe that play good football and also develop young players.

“He will turn up to be a world-class player because of the transition we have given him here at Nordsjaelland."

Kudus joined Nordsjaelland from Ghanaian outfit Right to Dream Academy in 2018.

Last season, he netted three times in 26 league matches.

The Accra-born is in the running for the 2020 Golden Boy Award, a prize for the most outstanding U21 player in Europe.

"It is a good thing to see him sign for Ajax and becoming the most expensive youngster in and I hope more youngsters will come up so we can have a strong Black Stars," former Ghana U17 coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin, who coached Kudus at the 2017 Fifa World Cup, told Ghsportsnews.

"I’m happy because it doesn’t happen more often. I keep saying that talent without effort is useless and he has been able to put in a lot of efforts to get that price tag. [A pricetag of] €9 million is a big money for an African youngster.

"I’m hopeful he will justify the amount Ajax splashed on him.

"Ajax is a team that gives an opportunity to youngsters like Kudus and I believe it is a good move. If he is able to develop well, the big guns will come calling."

Kudus, who has also represented Ghana at U20 level, made his senior debut for the Black Stars in November last year, scoring in a 2-0 triumph.