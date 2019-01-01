Ghana president Akufo-Addo's happy as Gyan makes peace with Appiah

The Kayserispor frontman held a peaceful discussion with the Black Stars coach to iron out their strained relationship over the team's captaincy

striker Asamoah Gyan and coach James Kwesi Appiah met to call a truce on Tuesday, following a recent dispute over the Black Stars' captaincy for the upcoming (Afcon).

Last week, the two Ghanaians had a fallout when Gyan was informed of a decision to strip him of the captaincy in favour of midfielder Andre Ayew ahead of the June 19 - July 21 championship in .

Gyan announced his retirement from international duty before rescinding his decision two days later following a plea from Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.

"Met Coach today ....Great family...Ghana our Beloved Country is first," Gyan posted on Twitter after Tuesday's meeting which also included the striker's older brother and former Ghana international, Baffour.

Gyan's tweet was soon followed by praise from Akufo-Addo who quoted the striker's tweet, saying: "Way to go".

In the new leadership, Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has been named as deputy skipper while Gyan has been moved to the less prestigious and more advisory 'General Captain' role.

Gyan, Ghana's most capped and all-time top scorer of 51 goals in 106 matches, has played at every Afcon tournament since 2008 and has also represented Ghana at three World Cup tournaments in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

At the upcoming Afcon, Ghana have been pitted against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.