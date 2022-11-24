Ghana's Osman Bukari copies Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIU' celebration despite his team losing to Portugal star at World Cup

Ghana's Osman Bukari copied Cristiano Ronaldo's "SIU" celebration after scoring a consolation goal in a 3-2 defeat against Portugal.

Bukari scored to make it 3-2

Goal kept Ghana in game late on

Winger celebrated with "SIU"

WHAT HAPPENED? As the World Cup contest between Portugal and Ghana tailed off to a close with Fernando Santos' side looking comfortable with a 3-1 lead, Bukari ensured injury time was as nervy as possible by making it 3-2 in the 89th minute. But instead of rushing the ball back to the centre-circle to push for an equaliser, he insisted on mimicking Ronaldo's trademark celebration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo had scored from the penalty spot earlier on and celebrated a goal at a fifth different World Cup tournament by hitting the "SIU" himself, but saw his celebration used against him later on. It came as a surprise with the African outfit still in search of a point from the Group H clash.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ghana had a glorious chance to level the game at the death, but Inaki Williams slipped after he pickpocketed goalkeeper Diogo Costa from behind.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? Having failed to take any points out of their opener against Portugal, there is no time for celebration for Ghana, whose attention turns to Monday's clash with South Korea.