Ghana can't force Gyan into retirement, says FA general secretary Addo

The national football governing body executive responds to calls to phase out the veteran from the Black Stars

Football Association (GFA) general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo believes the nation will not force veteran striker Asamoah Gyan into retirement from international duty.

The 34-year-old has become arguably the most popular member of the Black Stars in recent times since making his international debut in 2003, going on to become Ghana's most-capped player and all-time top scorer.

At the twilight of his career amid struggles with fitness and form, many have called for the former Sunderland ace to call time on his international career, while urging the GFA to organise a 'befitting' testimonial fixture for the forward.

More teams

He was not called up for Ghana's October friendly games against Mali and and has not been invited for national duty since playing at the 2019 (Afcon) tournament in .

“Gyan knows himself, he knows when he is fit he can play [for the Black Stars even now]," Harrison Addo told Nhyra FM on Gyan, who is currently without a club.

"We should rather applaud what he has said that he doesn’t want favours but rather he wants to be called on merit.

“Assuming Gyan gets back to fitness, joins a club and he is scoring goals, the coach can call him on merit.

"He has not retired and so, it will be very bad for an FA official or association to force him to retire."

Gyan made his international debut for Ghana in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003, scoring in the fixture.

He helped the Black Stars qualify for the final tournament in - Ghana's first appearance at the world championship - and went on to make even more history by scoring the nation's maiden goal in the competition.

He now stands as Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup, having registered six strikes.

“Ghana must know that Gyan has paid his dues and that we must bid him a fitting farewell," former Black Stars player Frimpong Manso recently said on West FM.

"He has served the nation very well and once he announces his retirement, we must do everything possible to honour him.

Article continues below

"Playing testimonial games for our heroes has been extremely difficult for the country which is bad.

"The time is up for Gyan to retire because players like [Michael] Essien and others [who were his team-mates] have retired. He should not challenge his body, so the country can bid him farewell."

Gyan has played 109 times for the Black Stars and scored 51 goals.