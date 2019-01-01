Ghana and Deportivo Alaves handed positive news on injured Wakaso

The two outfits have been handed positive news about the fitness of the 29-year-old ahead of upcoming assignments

Deportivo ace Mubarak Wakaso is set to resume training on Wednesday, just a day after undergoing minor surgery on his hand.

The Ghanaian fractured the metacarpus of his right hand during Sunday's clash with Osasuna and was originally feared to be facing a long spell out on the sidelines.

His prompt return will be good news for Alaves ahead of their league encounter with on Saturday.

"Wakaso Mubarak has had an procedure on a fracture in the metacarpus of his right hand that he suffered in the last match against CD Osasuna," El Glorioso announced on their official website on Tuesday.

Article continues below

"The procedure went on as scheduled and from tomorrow [Wednesday], he will return to training with the rest of the team."

Wakaso has been a key part of Alaves' set-up this season, having featured in all but one of their 12 league games played so far. He started in all those games.

His prompt injury return will also be good news for who called up the 29-year-old for a 2021 qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe on November 14 and 18, respectively.

