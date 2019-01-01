Geylang International 5 - 2 Warriors FC: Geylang take advantage of ten men Warriors

Geylang extinguished Warriors' hopes of a recording a first league win, with a strong display in the second half

It was raining goals as played , with both teams seeking to return to winning ways after disappointing defeats in their last game. The Eagles threatened first with Ifwat Ismail nearly getting at the end of a beautiful cross, but failed to connect cleanly.

From then on in the first half, it was Warriors who dominated the game, with the crafty Ignatius Ang at the heart of proceedings. Ignatius opened the scoring in the 21st minute by latching on to a through pass from his teammate and slotted the ball calmly in the back of the net to put his side in the lead.

In the 27th minute, the midfielder would play provider as he set-up Fairoz Hasan, who finished with aplomb to put The Warriors on course for their first league win of the season. But it wasn't meant to be for the visitors as a Geylang fightback occurred in the second half.

If Ignatius was the star in the first half, then Geylang's Amy Recha was the star in the second. It was Amy who started the Eagles' comeback by earning and scoring a penalty in the 58th minute.

Compounding matters for Warriors was when Poh Yi Feng received his marching orders from the referee, with the skipper allegedly thought to have got himself involved in an altercation. On the other hand, Amy Recha continued his excellent work as he levelled things up in the 66th minute with an excellent shot.

He followed that up with Geylang's third while earning his hat-trick in the process when he stabbed the loose ball into the back of the net from a corner. Subsequently, Warriors' issue with goalkeepers continued when Riki Kimura bad handling allowed Firdaus Kasman a tap-in, in the 86th minute, before Fareez Farhan rounded things off by scoring Geylang's fifth goal of the night in the 88th minute.