'Get in the bin' - Lionesses star England calls out Souness for comments following Chelsea and Tottenham brawl

The former Scotland international has been pulled up on comments made after Chelsea and Spurs played out a enthralling encounter

Graeme Souness alluded to football as a "man's game" after a fiery London derby between rivals Chelsea and Tottenham. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte squared off more than once, resulting in both of them receiving a red card and a clash between coaching staff and players at full-time.

Sky Sports pundit Souness said: "It's a mans game all of a sudden again." At the time he was sat next to former England international Karen Carney who looked a bit perplexed following the comment.

The England Women's team recently lifted the European Championships ending a 56-year wait for international glory at senior-level for the country. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in extra time thanks to Chloe Kelly who scored to end the heartbreak of so many previous tournaments.

What has been said on social media?

Beth England, who was a member of the England Women's squad who lifted the European Championships in July, told the pundit to "get in the bin" after his comments.