How to get free players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Even though FIFA 21 has not hit shelves, you can already start collecting players and packs for the new season of Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 does not launch worldwide until October 9, but that doesn't mean you can't start preparing for your FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now.

Millions of gamers are still playing FIFA 20 and some of those are even using the current version of the game to start building their FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) for the new season.

There are a number of ways to start collecting players and packs ahead of the launch of the game and the FIFA 21 Web App, including playing matches in FIFA 20, pre-ordering the new game and even signing up to the EA Sports newsletter.

More teams

This is how you can start building your FUT 21 team today.

How to get FIFA 21 players from FIFA 20

In order to ensure gamers keep playing FIFA 20 right up until the launch of FIFA 21, EA Sports has unveiled a promotional campaign known as Pre-Season.

This gives people rewards for both FIFA 20 and FIFA 21, meaning they can start building their FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now.

Free kits, packs and players are available through completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Objectives in FUT.

The objectives require the user to complete certain requirements, such as scoring with Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) players or assisting with players of a certain nationality.

Completing the objectives provides packs in FIFA 20 as well as extra packs or rewards that will be added to your account when you start FIFA 21.

How to get FIFA 21 packs from pre-ordering

Each version of FIFA has a number of different editions which offer extra in-game content if you pre-order the game.

The Ultimate Edition is the most expensive version of FIFA 21 and gave users a special untradeable Ones to Watch player if they pre-ordered before August 14.

The Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition also provide free rare gold packs each week for the first few weeks and months following the game's release, which will help you improve your Ultimate Team.

Additionally, pre-ordering the Champions Edition or Ultimate Edition will allow you to play the game three days earlier than the official launch in October.

How to get FIFA 21 players from signing up to EA

Another way to earn free rewards for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is to subscribe to the EA Sports Newsletter.

Signing up to the newsletter via the EA Sports website will get you a free loan Icon player when FIFA 21 launches in October.

Article continues below

You will receive one of three ICON players on a three-game loan, allowing you to road test these legendary figures of football for three matches.

The players available are Eric Cantona, Ronaldo or Zinedine Zidane. You can only claim one of these players, so do not bother trying to sign up to the newsletter multiple times!

You can register for the newsletter here.