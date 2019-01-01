Gervinho scores in 1-1 draw with Kevin-Prince’s Boateng’s Fiorentina

The Ivorian forward got int the scoring act, while the Ghanaian failed to capitalise on another rare start

Gervinho scored for the second time in as many games in after held to a 1-1 draw, while Kevin Prince-Boateng was handed his second consecutive start.

The Ghanaian forward made the starting XI in La Viola’s 2-1 win at Brescia last time out for only the second time this season.

⚽ 40' GET IN THERE!!!!#Gervinho fires us in front with a lovely lob after a #Kucka inspired counter! Absolutely superb! 👊🏻💛💙#FiorentinaParma 0-1 pic.twitter.com/0JnfWDlRiD — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) November 3, 2019

His third start didn’t go too well, though, after Gervinho latched onto Juraj Kucka’s long ball five minutes before the half-time break, made his run into the box, before cheekily lobbing the ball over Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Vincenzo Montella’s men responded in the 67th minute through Gaetano Castrovilli, but the stalemate denied them the chance of claiming a third consecutive win at the Artemio Franchi.

Boateng had two shots (off target), 38 touches on the ball, 23 accurate passes (88.5%) and was fouled four times until he was replaced by Pedro after 85 minutes of action on the pitch.

SUBSTITUTION | 🔄



⬅️ Boateng

➡️ Pedro

85' ⏱️



Fiorentina 🆚 Parma 1⃣-1⃣#ForzaViola 💜 #FiorentinaParma — ACF Fiorentina English 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) November 3, 2019

Gervinho was on for the whole game and had four shots (two on target) while also having 29 touches and a passing accuracy of 76.9% from 10.

Fiorentina’s next call of duty is away to on November 10, while Parma host at the Ennio Tardini.