Gernot Rohr hopes Chukwueze can play in the Afcon and U20 World Cup

The 19-year-old winger will have a big decision to make ahead of the youth global tournament

Samuel Chukwueze has been given an opportunity to play for both the Flying Eagles in the upcoming U20 World Cup in and the Super Eagles in the (Afcon) in this year.

The youth global tournament starts on May 23 and ends on June 15 while the Afcon begins six days later.

Chukwueze has enjoyed an impressive debut season with since breaking into the club’s first team. He has scored eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

The Spanish LaLiga side has informed the sensational winger that he can only feature in one of the tournaments, so coach Gernot Rohr is trying to solve the problem.

"It is a little dilemma that we must try to fix and hopefully there will be a good solution," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"I understand when the club says it is impossible for him to play in the Afcon and the youth World Cup.

"Chukwueze has good qualities and we already see why he plays at the top level in .

"He has an interesting ability which makes him a very important talent for any team he plays with.

"I saw this quality when he played with us and the Olympic team, we must support Chukwueze and our other players too."

Chukwueze will hope to continue his fine form when Villarreal host in a LaLiga game on Sunday.