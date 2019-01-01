Germany vs Serbia: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Joachim Low looks to continue his rebuild of the shattered national team when they host a visit from Mladen Krstajic's side at the Volkswagen Arena

Former world champions will hope that 2019 brings a new dawn to the national side as they prepare to face in a friendly encounter in on Wednesday.

Joachim Low’s side saw their reign on top of the globe come to a humiliating end in last year where they failed to make it past the group stages, before they suffered the subsequent ignominy of a Nations League relegation to boot.

The 59-year-old has therefore swung the axe, handing first call-ups to new blood while evicting several perennial members of his squad from international consideration.

Serbia too failed to progress beyond the first round of last year’s tournament, but Mladen Krstajic’s nation have proved that they can mix it with the heavyweights of world football – and they will be hoping to take full advantage of a host very much still in flux.

Squads & Team News

Position Germany squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Trapp, Ter Stegen Defenders Sule, Stark, Rudiger, Kehrer, Halstenberg, Ginter, Tah Midfielders Klostermann, Kimmech, Kroos, Schulz, Eggestein. Brandt, Reus, Goretzka, Gundogan, Havertz Forwards Sane, Gnabry, Werner

Joachim Low’s rebuild of a shattered national team continues after the World Cup-winning coach omitted to swing the axe on one-time mainstays Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

The trio are the big names missing from a squad that still boasts a wealth of talent, including key man Leroy Sane and call-ups for the uncapped Lukas Klostermann, Maximilian Eggestein and Niklas Stark.

Potential Germany starting XI: Neuer; Sule, Stark, Rudiger; Klostermann, Kimmich, Kroos, Schulz; Sane, Gnabry, Werner.

Position Serbia squad Goalkeepers Rajkovic, Dmitrovic, Vasiljevic Defenders Kolarov, Rukavina, Mitrovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Spajic, Miletic, Bogosavac Midfielders Tadic, Ljajic, Kostic, Fejsa, Zivkovic, Gacinovic, Maksimovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Radonjic, Lukic, Lazovic, Jovicic Forwards Mitrovic, Jovic, Pavkov

Mladen Krstajic has been hit by the double blow of losing ’s Nemanja Matic and Al-Ittihad’s Aleksandar Prijovic through injury, with the latter leaving ’s Aleksandar Mitrovic as the only recognised international forward in his squad.

As such, with their first European Championship qualifier looming, the coach may opt to experiment with a more inexperienced side, and may very well give the nod to ’s in-form 21-year-old striker Luka Jovic up front.

Potential Serbia starting XI: Rajkovic; Rukavina, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Kolarov; Maksimovic, Lukic; Tadic, Ljajic, Gacinovic; Jovic..

Match Preview

After their annus horribilis in 2018, Germany will be hoping that a new year of international football can bring good fortune back to the former World Cup holders.

Joachim Low, who guided the nation to their triumph in in 2014, saw his side eliminated in the group stages in Russia, with only a solitary late win over eventual quarter-finalists to show for their efforts.

To cap it off, they then found themselves relegated from the top tier of the Nations League by the side who deposed them as world champions, , and a team who failed to even get there in the shape of the .

Now, Low has been tasked with rebuilding his squad and the dreams of his country, and he will look to start his revolution with the visit of Serbia to the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg this week for an international friendly.

The most eye-catching sign of things to come has been the dismissal of long term stalwarts such as Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng from international consideration.

The trio, for the most part, have been less than satisfied with the handling of their omission, with all three and their club commenting on their exit from the international set-up.

“We believe the timing and circumstances of the announcement of this decision to the players and to the public is questionable,” the Bavarian giants offered in a statement, in reference to both domestic and continental games of their own.

Boateng revealed that he was sad about the decision with Muller adding that “the longer I think about it, the more I get angry about the way this happened.”

Hummels described it as "incomprehensible", though he added that he respected Low’s decision.

Article continues below

In their absence, the trio of Lukas Klostermann, Maximilian Eggestein and Niklas Stark are all in line to win their first caps after being named in the national squad.

Serbia have also named an uncapped threesome for their party, though given that Mladen Krstajic’s side earned promotion from the Nations League’s third tier after going unbeaten since the World Cup means they are under less pressure to ring the changes.

Nikola Vasiljevic, Miroslav Bogosavac and Milan Pavkov are all in line for international debuts in Wolfsburg.