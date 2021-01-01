Germany appoint Flick on deal through to 2024 as World Cup winner Low starts long goodbye

A coach severing ties with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will inherit the reins of Die Mannschaft after this summer's European Championship

Germany have confirmed the appointment of Hansi Flick as their next manager on a deal through to 2024, with the ex-Bayern Munich boss set to succeed World Cup winner Joachim Low.

Die Mannschaft learned in March that they would be in the market for new coach, with a man who carried them to the top of the global game in 2014 preparing to walk away on the back of this summer's European Championship.

An obvious candiate for a demanding role became available when it was revealed that change would also be taking place at the Allianz Arena, with Flick severing ties with Bayern after guiding them to a ninth successive Bundesliga title in 2020-21.

What has been said?

Flick has told the DFB's official website of taking on the challenge of managing his country's national side: "It all went surprisingly quickly for me with the signature, but I am very happy to be able to work as national coach from autumn onwards.

"The season has just ended and the two years at Bayern Munich were amazing. The team spirit and the attitude of the players were outstanding, and I'll take a lot with me that will continue to shape my work.

"I'm really looking forward to it because I can see the great quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany. That's why we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments with optimism, for example the European Championship at home in 2024.

"In addition, I know from experience that in Oliver Bierhoff I have a strong, trustworthy partner by my side who works behind the team, so that the team, we trainers and staff can get started without a long start-up time.

"I am also looking forward to contributing my ideas and ideas beyond the national team to the academy and the other national teams.

"The important thing now is not what will happen in September - I will speak in detail in August - but the upcoming European Championship, for which I wish Jogi Low, Marcus Sorg , Andy Kopke and the team the greatest possible success. Jogi Low has more than deserved a big end to his career as national coach."

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB Director of National Teams and Academy, added on securing Flick's signature: "I am very proud that we have succeeded in signing Hansi Flick for the post of national coach.

"He was from the start at the top of my wish list. I have known and appreciate the human and professional qualities of Hansi Flick since our many successful years together with the national team.

Article continues below

"During his time at Bayern Munich he showed where he can lead a team as head coach. We quickly came to an agreement on the cooperation and future tasks.

"It was important for me to create clarity before the start of the European Championship. We have one big common goal: back to the top."