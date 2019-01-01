Gbamin to learn from the "high standards" of Everton players

The Ivory Coast international feels the healthy rivalry for places in the Toffees midfield will help him improve

new signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin is open to competition for places in ’s midfield.

The 23-year-old teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit from German side on a five-year deal this month.

Gbamin was handed his debut in the Toffees’ goalless draw with on Saturday, replacing injured Andre Gomes just before half-time.

The Ivorian will have to compete with Fabian Delph, Gomes and Morgan Schneiderlin in midfield for a chance to enjoy regular playing time.

"I think when you've got competition in a squad it's always a positive thing,” Gbamin told Liverpool Echo.

“You can only learn and improve gradually through training sessions and a season when you've got different people vying for positions across certain parts of the field.

"I think there was a high standard of new signings and a high standard here before and you can't help but learn from experienced guys like Delph."

Gbamin, who spent five years in , believes the confidence the club has in him will help him to settle quickly in the Premier League.

"I think the transition and the settling in period will be positive," he continued.

"I think the fact that people at the top of the club, management level and director level, have shown that kind of interest in me and the confidence they've put in me is something that makes me determined to pay that back and give that back on the field.

"That, in turn, gives me inner confidence - the fact that they've shown such positivity towards me."

Gbamin could make his first start for Everton when they take on in their second Premier League game of the season on Saturday.