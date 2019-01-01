'Gbamin needs support' - Everton boss Silva calls for patience

The Ivory Coast international could be out of action for more than three months after he had successful surgery

manager Marco Silva has called for patience with Jean-Philippe Gbamin as he begins his rehabilitation.

The midfielder has only played twice for the Goodison Park outfit since his summer switch from 05 after he sustained a thigh injury.

The international suffered the injury while taking a shot during a training session in August and was expected to return to action in November.

However, after undergoing surgery, the Toffees confirmed the 24-year-old will be out of action for three months.

Silva is upbeat the club will help the former Lens man return from the setback as soon as possible while calling for support for the midfielder.

"He is an optimist but, of course, the injury is not a good thing. I spoke with him before the surgery to give him all my support," Silva told the Echo.

"It is tough for him but he is an optimist and we are here to support him and get him ready as soon as possible. But, now you know, we have to be patient.

"They took a decision, they were in doubts in the beginning to do surgery or not, but they took the decision together and unfortunately for us, now after one month, the specialist has seen the player and decided to go in this way.

"It is not the best thing but it is what it is now. It is always unfortunate when it happens to a player but worse when it is a young player like J-P. But now we have to support him.

"Unfortunately for the team, we don't have him for the next three [months].. let's see, if not more."