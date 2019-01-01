Gattuso slams 'naive' AC Milan after Parma draw

The Rossoneri have won just one of their last six matches and their coach criticised their performance in a 1-1 result on Saturday

Gennaro Gattuso described as "lucky" and "naive" as he pulled no punches in his assessment of their 1-1 draw at .

Bruno Alves scored an 87th-minute equaliser to cancel out Samu Castillejo's 69th-minute opener at the Ennio Tardini and leave Milan with just one win from their last six matches.

The result put a dent in Gattuso's hopes of guiding the club into next season's , with able to move above them into fourth if they beat later on Saturday.

"We played at a low pace in the first half and found few spaces," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

"We were lucky on the goal, and naive to give away the free-kick.

"We'll take this point. They are a physical team; when they defend, they do it with five. They had more anger than us."

It was a typically frank summing-up from Gattuso, although the former international claims he struggles to make himself understood at times.

Across the course of a season in which Milan have flattered to deceive, Gattuso has cut a frustrated figure and his side's failure to hold on for a precious three points at Parma left him visibly irritated.

"Maybe you were wrong to say that I am a good coach," he said, responding to comments from reporters. "I am not good at making people understand certain things.

"I'm objective because I tell the truth. We knew the difficulties, but we expected to do more.

"We must look ahead."

Milan have won just one of their last six Serie A matches, with two draws and three defeats, while their closest rivals, Roma, have won their last two games to put pressure on Gattuso’s club.

Milan play three teams in the bottom half of the table in their remaining five matches, but their games against the top half teams, and , will both be played away from San Siro.

They also face an extra fixture as they’re scheduled to face in the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday. The tie is goalless after the first leg.

Roma must face Inter away on Saturday and on May 12 but will play the Turin giants at home.