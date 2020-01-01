Gattuso has agreed new Napoli deal – Giuntoli

The Italian's current contract runs until the end of the season, but he looks set to pen fresh terms with the Neapolitan side

Gennaro Gattuso has agreed a new contract with side , according to director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Gattuso, 42, is currently contracted to Napoli until the end of the season after replacing Carlo Ancelotti in December last year.

Since taking charge, former Milan boss Gattuso has guided Napoli to glory in 2019-20 – the club's first piece of silverware since 2014.

More teams

Giuntoli was asked about Gattuso's future prior to Thursday's 1-1 draw at AZ.

"I know the lawyers are exchanging the contracts," Giuntoli told Sky Sport Italia. "We have reached an agreement and the paperwork was written up this week. I don't think there will be any problems.

"Gattuso is a little more agitated on a daily basis than Carlo Ancelotti was, but that's just their personalities. They are both great professionals."

Interviewed after the stalemate in Alkmaar, Gattuso preferred to speak about his team rather than his own personal business, stating: “Contracts are not my priority, it’s about daily work. We’ll see, but I am happy to work with a contract that’s four or five months long, I don’t mind.”

On the match itself, the Italian added: “We could’ve killed the game off, we didn’t, and in the end I think we were lucky to get a point.

“We allowed them too much of the ball as time wore on, we made mistakes. If you analyse it, both teams had chances, we could easily have lost too.

“It wasn’t a great performance. There were four or five situations we could’ve read better. In recent times, we’ve had a lot of support off the bench, but that didn’t really happen today.

“Now we have to see it out with . It’s a pity, because we could’ve finished it all off today and we were in the position to achieve that, but we ended up almost losing.

“There are some positives, but I focus on the negative first. We didn’t control the game during the 90 minutes, whether we had the ball or not. There are positives, we created the chances against a very talented team with a lot of pace.

Article continues below

“We lost our way in the second half and the substitutes didn’t contribute very much. I know that I’m a pain for my players and keep hammering them constantly. I tried to do this work differently, I can’t, so they just have to get used to it.”

Napoli are fifth in Serie A this season, six points adrift of unbeaten leaders after nine games.

Gattuso's outfit make the trip to bottom side Crotone on Sunday.