Gary Neville 'can't believe' how Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane and David de Gea have turned around Man Utd careers

Gary Neville admits he "can't believe" how Manchester United can now rely on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane and David de Gea this term.

United players underperformed last season

Ten Hag has sparked transformation this term

Neville highlights changes in Rashford, Varane & De Gea

WHAT HAPPENED? The former United and England right-back singled out the three names as Erik ten Hag's "most important" players alongside Casemiro, who has proved imperious since his summer signing from Madrid. The Brazilian did arrive with a big reputation, though, whereas Neville notes a significant transformation in Rashford, Varane and De Gea from some of the dismal performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralph Rangnick last campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In order, I'd go: Casemiro, Rashford, De Gea and Varane in equal third at this moment in time. I can't believe I'm saying that, I mean forget Casemiro he wasn't here last year," Neville told Sky Sports. "But I can't believe I'm saying that Varane, De Gea and Rashford have elevated themselves into a position now where you feel they're in great form. Without them, you saw last night De Gea made saves, Rashford had to come on, Casemiro had to come on. Obviously he has injury problems sometimes and has done in the last two or three years. But Casemiro, closely followed by Rashford. But then I'd go Varane and De Gea in third position equally."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All four players were in action for United on Wednesday - Varane albeit as a last-minute substitute - as Ten Hag's side came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Old Trafford. The result is yet more evidence of the change in mentality instilled by the Dutchman since his arrival. The home side never looked panicked on the night - even if they had to wait until the 89th minute for Alejandro Garnacho's winner - as their quest for the quadruple rages on.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? All four players will likely be back in action for Ten Hag when his side travel to rivals Liverpool on Sunday, who got back to winning ways on Wednesday with a routine 2-0 win over Wolves.