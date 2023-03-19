'I've been silenced' - Gary Lineker explains why he won't be presenting BBC coverage of Brighton-Grimsby FA Cup tie

Gary Lineker confirmed that he will not be able to present BBC's coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final clash between Brighton and Grimsby on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England international took to Twitter to confirm the news that due to a cold, he has pulled out of presenting live coverage on the BBC on Sunday. Lineker wrote, "I’ve been silenced…. literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at Brighton this afternoon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England legend returned in front of the TV cameras on Saturday for the first time since he was controversially suspended by the BBC. He presented the game between Manchester City and Burnley where Pep Guardiola's side emerged victorious.

WHAT NEXT? Alex Scott will replace Gary Lineker as the presenter for Brighton's FA Cup clash.

