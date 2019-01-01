Garba Lawal: Senegal will be shooting practice for Super Eagles Afcon ambition

The ex-international has thumbed up the decision to face the Teranga Lions and called it a crucial fixture for 2019 Afcon preparation

Former Super Eagles player Garba Lawal has applauded the decision to face Senegal in a friendly game before their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Burundi on June 22.

Lawal stated that the game with the Teranga Lions will afford the goal-shy Eagles strikers to test their scoring prowess again after their inability to score against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

“The game against should be applauded because it will be used by the coach to look at the players at his disposal and to see how he will get his first 11 players that will start against Burundi,” Lawal told Goal.

“We expect a tough game against the Senegalese because they are also going to the . It is going to be a massive game. The fact that we didn't score against Zimbabwe is another reason we should play against Senegal to see another opportunity to score goals before the start of the Afcon.

“We are still preparing for the Nations Cup and the friendly tie with Senegal is very important. During my time is past tense. We are talking about the present tense and there are not the same games."

The ex-midfielder affirmed that he is among the Nigerians rooting for the Eagles to go all the way in .

“We still have hope on the Eagles to deliver in . They have no excuse,” he continued.

“I want the Eagles to win the Africa Cup of Nations even though it will be difficult. We are going to expect a tough game [against Senegal].

"They [Senegal] have their players all over Europe who play regularly for their clubs. It is not going to be easy against them.”

The Eagles will slug it out with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in Group B at the Afcon in Egypt which starts on June 21.