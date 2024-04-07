Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Turkish Super Cup

How to watch the Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Record Turkish Super Cup winners Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will face each other in the 50th edition of the cup game at Sanliurfa 11 Nisan Stadium on Sunday.

The fixture was initially scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia last December but was later cancelled on account of glaring disagreements.

With the new date eventually falling in place, defending Super Lig champions Gala and Turkish Cup champions Fener will battle for this piece of silverware before continuing their battle as the top two in the league this season.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm BST Venue: Sanliurfa 11 Nisan Stadium

The Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be played at the Sanliurfa 11 Nisan Stadium in Sanliurfa, Turkey.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

France beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany Sky Sports Top Event, Sky Sports News HD, WOW, Sky Go Netherlands Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14 United Kingdom (UK) N/A United States (US) N/A

The Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be available to watch and stream online live through beIN Sports 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT in France.

In Germany, fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Top Event, Sky Sports News HD, WOW and Sky Go.

Ziggo Sport Select and Ziggo Sport 14 will show the cup game in the Netherlands.

It will not be broadcast live in the UK and US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Cimbom boss Okan Buruk reportedly has no injury concerns to deal with, while none of his troops are suspended for this final.

Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech, Dries Mertens, Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi should form the quartet in attack.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; B. Yilmaz, Nelsson, Bardacki, Kohn; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz Defenders: Sanchez, Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Kohn, Aurier, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, Kutlu, Oliveira, Aydin, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Vinicius, Demiroglu, Zaha

Fenerbahce team news

Efsane head coach Ismail Kartal will be missing the services of Mert Hakan Yandas, Ismail Yuksek, Fred and Joshua King through injuries.

Serbian forward Dusan Tadic will be joining forces with Bosnian veteran Edin Dzeko in attack.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Egribayat; Muldur, Djiku, Oosterwolde, Kadioglu; Krunic, Zajc; Kahveci, Szymanski, Tadic; Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Soyuncu, Becao, Djiku, Peres, Bonucci, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Osayi-Samuel, Muldur Midfielders: Krunic, Zajc, Szymanski, Kahveci Forwards: Batshuayi, Dzeko, Dursun, Kent, Tadic, Under

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 24, 2023 Fenerbahce 0-0 Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig June 4, 2023 Galatasaray 3-0 Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig January 8, 2023 Fenerbahce 0-3 Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig April 10, 2022 Fenerbahce 2-0 Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig November 21, 2021 Galatasaray 1-2 Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig

