Splashing out! Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi spends staggering £22m on incredibly rare Rolls-Royce, with only three ever being made

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has reportedly spent a staggering £22m on an incredibly rare Rolls-Royce model named the Boat Tail.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine striker celebrated his remarkable season start in Turkey by making a lavish purchase—a rare Rolls-Royce model. This summer, Icardi secured a permanent transfer to Galatasaray after a loan stint with PSG last season. He's been in exceptional form, netting four goals in just three league games and the 30-year-old decided to indulge himself, spending a staggering €26 million (£22.3 million) on the most expensive new car in the world with only three of these models ever crafted.

Icardi joins an elite circle of owners, as it's reported that billionaire rapper Jay-Z and pop sensation Beyonce possess two of the three Boat Tails. The third was purchased by an industrialist who deals with pearls, per The Daily Mail.

THE GOSSIP: Manufacturing this extraordinary vehicle is a meticulous process, taking four years of manual labour to complete. It incorporates 1,813 distinct parts, rendering each Boat Tail truly unique.

This four-seater convertible comes equipped with a parasol and a telescopic table that automatically extends, ideal for a picturesque picnic for two. Inside, silver cutlery and porcelain plates from Christofle elevate the experience. The car also boasts two refrigerators tailored for champagne bottles.

Under the hood, it packs nearly 600 horsepower, and its aesthetics are equally impressive, featuring a rose gold woven wire trim and grille.

WHAT NEXT? It now remains to be seen if Icardi rides it on the streets of Istanbul when he heads to the Ataturk Stadium on September 17 when Galatasaray will face Sansunspor in the Super Lig.