Gakpo names Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man City, Man Utd & Liverpool as dream transfer destinations - but rules out January move

Cody Gakpo has decided to stay at PSV until the end of the current season but expressed his desire to join a European giant in the summer.

Gakpo rules out January transfer

Will stay until next summer

Dreams of playing for top European clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch international named Real Madrid, Barcelona, the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool as his dream destinations - missing out Arsenal, who he has been heavily linked with.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to NOS, Gakpo said, "I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take that step. I feel like I was already that way at the start of this season, but after this season I'm even more ready to take that next step."

Pressed on who he would like to join, the PSV captain added: "Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. It would be an honour to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team would suit me best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo was linked with a move to Manchester United and he was close to joining the Red Devils in the summer, but the Premier League side backed out of the move after they struck a deal for Ajax winger Antony.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? Gakpo has been named in the Netherlands' World Cup squad. He will take the pitch for PSV on Saturday against AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie before facing Senegal on November 21 in the Oranje's World Cup opener.