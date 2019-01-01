Gael Kakuta: Amiens sign Rayo Vallecano midfielder on permanent deal

The DR Congo international has returned to Stade de la Licorne on a permanent deal from the second-tier Spanish club

French club have confirmed the arrival of Gael Kakuta on a three-year deal from .

The move reunited Kakuta with the Unicorns whom he spent the 2017-18 season with on loan from Chinese outfit Hebei Fortune.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo midfielder joins a host of African stars including compatriot Chadrac Akolo, 's Bongani Zungu, 's Moussa Konate in Luka Elsner's squad.

Last season, Kakuta struggled for playing time in the Spanish , making 12 appearances with a goal to his credit as Rayo Vallecano dropped to the Segunda division.

The 28-year-old will be aiming for success in a familiar environment where he scored six goals in 36 French Ligue 1 outings two seasons ago.