Gael Clichy opens up on Pep Guardiola's strict training standards and reveals how Man City boss is different to legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Former Manchester City star Gael Clichy has opened up about Pep Guardiola's strict standards in training.

Clichy played under Guardiola and Wenger

Was asked to compare the iconic coaches

Revealed the difference between the pair

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola is regarded as one of the greatest coaches ever to have graced the game and is known for his high standards. Clichy spent six years playing at City having joined after an eight-year spell at Arsenal, where he worked with legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Frenchman, who was part of Guardiola's team for one year before his departure, was asked to compare the two figures and told Tivibu Spor: "Two different generations. Arsene had two assistants and a goalkeeper coach. Pep had eight or nine coaches working with him.

"Nowadays details are very important. In the past, if you had the best player you won most of the games. Clubs with smaller budgets tried to make it difficult for the big boys. You had to take care of your health, your lifestyle. You had to sleep well, eat well, work well. The club spending money is very important in football these days.

"Pep Guardiola had strict rules but it's very normal. For example, if you were two kilos heavier than normal, you didn't train! You just ran and worked separately from the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola has enjoyed success throughout his coaching career having helped guide a legendary Barcelona team to two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns. He then went on to win three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich before taking over at City, guiding his side to five Premier League successes and the Champions League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? The Spaniard will attempt to build on last season's treble success by guiding City to even more silverware in the 2023-24 campaign.