Fit Timbe is a problem to any defender - Kimanzi on Reading FC winger

The Kenya coach believes the winger will be successful in his new team

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi believes winger Ayub Timbe will flourish at his new side Reading FC.

The 27-year old international sealed a loan move to the Championship side from Chinese outfit Beijing Renhe on February 4 and is expected to be involved when the Royals host this weekend. The Kenya coach states the winger can trouble any defender.

"A fully fit Timbe is a problem to any defender; we all know what the Championship is all about, the competition is stiff," Kimazi told Goal on Friday.

"First, he is technically gifted, when on and off the ball, his movements are unpredictable. Secondly, he is very aggressive and always on the move which makes it easier for his teammates. We also know how quick he is on the ball and his electrifying speed is a plus to Reading on counter-attacks.

"I have faith, Timbe will be a hit at his new team and will help them in the attacking department."

The former coach says the JMJ Academy graduate is always good at taking instructions.

"It depends on the structure of the team and instructions from the coach; Timbe follows instructions to the latter. If he is asked to help the defenders he will definitely do that. It depends on the tactics employed by the technical bench," Kimanzi concluded.

Timbe will be with the Royals until the end of the season.