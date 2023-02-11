Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Fulham against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Nottingham Forest have not lost a league game in 2023 and would like to keep it that way when Steve Cooper's men travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in Saturday's Premier League meeting.

Forest are eight points off the Cottagers after a 1-0 win against Leeds United, while Fulham recently held Chelsea to a goalless draw in the league as well as edged past Championship side Sunderland 3-2 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Date: February 8, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Craven Cottage, Fulham

How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Fulham and Nottingham Forest has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the game will not be shown on TV but is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Fulham team news & squad

Marco Silva made as many as nine changes for his side's FA Cup clash against Sunderland barring the likes of Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will be back in attack, while Harry Wilson could be handed a start in the middle given that Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney are doubts over their fitness, with Neeskens Kebano out injured.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Pereira, Palhinha; Reid, Willian, Wilson; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Leno, Rodak Defenders Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Ream, Robinson, Kurzawa, Tete, Mbabu, Soares Midfielders Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Solomon, Willian, Wilson, James Forwards Mitrovic, Reid, Vinicius

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

Forest's list of absentees is lengthy as Dean Henderson, Moussa Niakhate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Omar Richards, Cheikhou Kouyate and Giulian Biancone are injured, besides illness ruling out Ryan Yates for the Fulham trip.

The on-loan goalkeeper Kaylor Navas will hence continue in place of Henderson, with Willy Boly and Scott McKenna in front of him.

January signings Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe are also in contention to make their club debuts.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Boly, McKenna, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Mangala; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood