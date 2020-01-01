Fuchs faces 'difficult decision' of staying at Leicester or heading to the U.S.

The Foxes fullback has family in America, but he isn't sure if he's ready to leave the Premier League just yet

Christian Fuchs says he is still debating whether to leave Leicester for the U.S. in an effort to move closer to his family.

Fuchs has discussed his desire to move to America several times, as his wife and children are based in New York.

The Austrian defender, a member of Leicester's Premier League-winning team, also has a training complex in New York, where he spends much of his free time.

Fuhs has been with the Foxes since 2015 and, although his contract with the club is set to expire this summer, he is considering re-signing for one more season in the Premier League.

"I actually wanted to move to my family in the United States last summer, but because of Brendan Rodgers, I extended until the summer of 2020," he told German magazine Socrates.

"I don't yet know what will happen next. It is a difficult decision because in Leicester it is fun, on the one hand, but, on the other hand, it hurts to miss so many important moments in the development of my children."

Fuchs was named to a "leadership council" by Rodgers this season, and Fuchs has seen his side shine as the Foxes sit third in the Premier League.

The defender has made 14 appearances this season, as he's mostly served as backup to Ben Chilwell, but he believes he still has plenty to offer the club and vice versa.

"Even though I have been in the game for a long time, I noticed under Brendan Rodgers how much I can still learn as a footballer," he said.

"Brendan is a phenomenal coach, both tactically and in terms of team leadership. Tactically, he quickly changed us from a counter to a possession team.

"He only took over last spring, but we are already playing a completely different kind of football that both players and fans really like.

"I could never have imagined that this could happen so quickly. From the beginning, all the players stood behind him and his ideas and this is due to his excellent man-management. He pays incredibly good attention to everyone's needs."