From Wijnaldum to Shaqiri: Liverpool's potential summer sales revealed

The financial crisis caused by coronavirus has thrown the transfer market into disarray, leaving Reds manager Jurgen Klopp with plenty to ponder

What will the summer transfer window hold for , and what will Jurgen Klopp’s squad look like once it is finished?

The impact of the coronavirus crisis means that the soon-to-be Premier League champions have had to reassess their plans.

A move for striker Timo Werner was shelved, due mainly to financial concerns and, as it stands, it appears unlikely that the Reds will be making any significant signings.

What about outgoings, though?

Pre-Covid-19, Klopp had planned to move on a host of players, both on loan and in permanent transfers. Interest had been received and negotiations had begun.

Here, Goal takes a look at the current state of play at Anfield…

Untouchable

There is little chance of any of Liverpool's key men being tempted away from Anfield this summer.

The majority are locked into long-term contracts, so don't expect the likes of Mohamed Salah , Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino to be on the move any time soon.

The same goes for influential full-backsand, and midfield stars Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Next on the club's agenda are extensions for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker .

The likes of James Milner , Naby Keita , Joe Gomez , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and back-up goalkeeper Adrian will all be staying put.

Uncertain

The issue of Gini Wijnaldum 's contract will, Klopp hopes, be resolved in time for the 2020-21 season . As it stands the Dutchman's deal will expire next summer, but a renewal is increasingly likely despite interest from the likes of .

It will be interesting to see what happens to Dejan Lovren , who would almost certainly have been looking to leave this summer. Interest is anticipated, but the deal will have to be right. He, too, is entering the final year of his deal.

The same goes for returning loanees Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic , who have enhanced their reputations this season but who may be out of most clubs' price range at £20m ($25.5m) plus.

Given Liverpool's withdrawal from the race to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig , it is safe to say that Divock Origi will be staying at the club for at least one more season.

Expendable

The big question surrounding any player sales this summer, of course, is whether clubs – even elite clubs – can afford to make permanent transfers given the impact of the coronavirus.

Liverpool had hoped to sell a number of fringe players, and had received plenty of interest, but whether those markets still exist remain to be seen.

Still, we can expectto depart following the end of his two-year loan at . are among those interested in the goalkeeper, who would welcome a return to .

Xherdan Shaqiri is another who will be sold for the right price. Liverpool had valued the Swiss star at £30million ($38m) pre-coronavirus, and had received interest from Roma, Sevilla and Zenit, among others . They may need to accept a lower fee now.

Next Generation

There is a supremely gifted crop of younger players congregating just below the first-team.

We have already seen Trent Alexander-Arnold establish himself, and we can expect another Scouser, the 19-year-old Curtis Jones , to play a greater role in the coming months and years.

Neco Williams is already seen as a first-teamer, playing back-up to Alexander-Arnold, while Harvey Elliott 's talents are impossible to ignore and will be nurtured closely.

Yasser Larouci has been involved with the first team since training resumed, and could offer youthful cover at left-back.

Meanwhile, youngster Leighton Clarkson scored a memorable goal against in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week.

Available for Loan

Liverpool have enjoyed significant success in recent years by utilising the loan market in order to inflate and retain player values. The likes of Grujic and Wilson are perhaps the best examples of this, with both benefiting significantly from moves to Hertha and Bournemouth.

Both will have plenty of interest should the Reds choose to loan again – Hertha would love to keep Grujic, who has settled well in Germany – and there will be similar interest in someone like Rhian Brewster , who has impressed in a handful of games with Swansea in the Championship, and goalkeeper Kamil Grabara , who has picked up valuable experience with Huddersfield.

Players likeand, meanwhile, may benefit from a permanent move if possible, while Ben Woodburn will hope for a bit of good fortune having seen spells at and Oxford fail to work out.

Further afield, Liverpool will look at their options when it comes to striker Taiwo Awoniyi who has spent this season at , and the Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo , who recently made his professional debut with Mlada Boleslav in the Czech league.

Interest in defender Nat Phillips , too, is anticipated, while the Reds may well look at the benefits of sending players such as Adam Lewis , Liam Millar , Caoimhin Kelleher or Sepp van den Berg out.

Expiring

There are some players who will definitely be leaving before the 2020-21 season gets underway.

Nathaniel Clyne is one; the right-back is almost back at full fitness following the serious knee injury sustained during last summer's tour of the USA, but his contract is due to expire at the end of June and will not be extended.

Pedro Chirivella is joining , despite being offered a five-year contract by the Reds earlier this year . The Spanish midfielder had also attracted interest from , and at 23 is keen on regular first-team football.

Liverpool have agreed short-term extensions with both Adam Lallana and reserve goalkeeper Andy Lonergan , which will keep them at the club until the current campaign is completed, but both will be moving on after that.

Lallana has interest from a number of clubs, and while Klopp would ideally like to keep him, there is an acceptance that opportunities will be limited for the popular 32-year-old.