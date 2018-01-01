From 13 goals to 13 touches - Aubameyang stat sums up Arsenal's Anfield embarrassment

The Gabon forward was a sidelined figure as the Gunners were thrashed on Saturday, conceding four times in the first half

Arsenal's leading goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had just 13 touches as the Gunners were thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool on Saturday.

The Gabon international has scored 13 Premier League goals in 20 appearances this season but he cut a lonely figure as Unai Emery's men were pulled apart at Anfield.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles gave the visitors the lead after just 11 minutes but Liverpool's response was swift and decisive, Roberto Firmino scoring two goals in three minutes before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Firmino scored again from the penalty spot in the second half to put the game well out of Arsenal's reach, while the normally lethal Aubameyang was left to reflect on a fruitless evening before being taken off 19 minutes from the end.

Replaced by Alexandre Lacazette late on, Aubameyang cut the same dejected figure as he trudged off the field as he had done during his 71-minute outing on Merseyside.

13 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had just 13 touches in Arsenal's defeat at Anfield; six of which came from kick-offs. Lonely. pic.twitter.com/d11LCpuOqL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2018

That six of the 29-year-old's touches came via kick-offs, five following each of Liverpool's goals and one at the start of the second half, highlights his struggles on the day.

Having been one of the more effervescent members of Emery's side during the first half of the Spaniard's maiden campaign in charge, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man retreated into the shadows.

The performance came amid a sobering afternoon for the Gunners, who shipped four goals in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier league game for the fourth time.

Though Emery has made significant progress since succeeding Arsene Wenger in the summer, Arsenal are now 20 games without an away win against their fellow "big six" sides, losing 10 of their last 12 visits.

But despite suffering the heaviest defeat of his short tenure, Emery says his team can take positives from the experience against Liverpool.

Article continues below

"Bad experience, bad experience but to learn," he added. "The second half we need to stand up and keep our position in the game. The two last goal, the two penalties, I think is a lot for us.

"I think it's going to help the referees to take better decision and we only can think now about the match on Tuesday, not the difference between Liverpool and us.

"It's not like today the result, maybe we can do one balance and mix between our goal. We have a lot of work to do. Defensively also we know we need to get better."