Fresh injury concerns for Harambee Stars as Joash Onyango is ruled out

Onyango adds to the defensive injury list that already includes Brian Mandela as Kenya prepare for Afcon campaign against Algeria

Fresh injury concern has hit the Harambee Stars camp ahead of their opener, with defender Joash Onyango ruled out by a toe injury.

Onyango is reportedly nursing the injury he suffered during a training session on Saturday and his exclusion from the squad is a big blow to head coach Sebastien Migne.

The defender is also likely to miss 's second Group C match against neighbours .

“He was involved in a collision during a training session on Saturday night and he suffered a toe injury,” Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa told Goal from .

Article continues below

“Onyango will now miss the first two matches against Algeria and Tanzania but could be fit to face in the final fixture. It is a blow for the team since we had already lost Brian Mandela.”

Migne already has to contend with the absence of centre-back Brian Mandela who injured his knee while in . Musa Mohamed is another defender whose fitness is awaiting late confirmation after he also suffered a knock in France.

Migne has only been left with three fit centre backs in Zesco United's David Owino, Real Monarch's Joseph Okumu and Bernard Ochieng of .