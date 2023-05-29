'I can be honest' - Frank Lampard lift lids on 'collective standards' dropping at Chelsea and doubts whether Mauricio Pochettino can turn things around

- Lampard in honest assessment of Chelsea
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea announced the appointment of Pochettino on Monday, the day after a disappointing season finished with them in 12th position. He's signed a two-year contract with the club, with the option for an extra year, and takes over from interim boss Lampard.
The former Chelsea midfield legend leaves the club following a poor interim spell and, before his exit, expressed his 'honest' views about where they had gone wrong.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Standards sounds a really simple word but it's so relevant to this club at the minute," said Lampard. "Standards collectively have dropped, I can be honest about that, particularly as it's the last game, I might not see some of them that much anymore anyway. The standards for a club like Chelsea have to be at a maximum or you won't be physically competitive enough. Or you won't get to play at a high level or a high speed like the Premier League demands. If you're not together in the dressing room, and you're not vocal in the dressing room driving each other and competitive because I want your place and you want mine and all of those things – any top team has to have that. At the minute, when I came in, very quickly I could see that wasn't there enough. I think that's something needed and of course a very good manager will help that. But everyone in that needs to take responsibility, players and club alike.
"Can it be turned around in a year? I don't know that. It's hard to say. This league is tough and it's get more challenging every year, everyone is trying to move forward. I wouldn't want to put a time-limit on it."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Tottenham boss Pochettino will be expected to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, having been sacked by Paris Saint Germain almost a year ago. He's only won one league in his career – Ligue 1 with PSG – but worked wonders at Spurs with a young squad. He's joined by his usual backroom team: assistant Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D’Agostino and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez.
WHAT NEXT? Pochettino will have a full pre-season with Chelsea, as well as a summer transfer window, which opens for business on June 14.