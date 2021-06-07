France 'super favourite' at Euro 2020 but England are their main threat, says Wenger

The legendary former Arsenal manager thinks the Three Lions can compete with Les Bleus for the international trophy

France will be the "super favourite" to win Euro 2020 according to Arsene Wenger, who has also expressed his belief that England will be their main threat.

Les Bleus will be out to avenge their 2016 final defeat against Portugal at this summer's tournament, having already bounced back from that disappointment to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Legendary former Arsenal boss Wenger says Didier Deschamps has more than enough strength in depth at his disposal to secure another trophy, and has warned that his side have yet to hit their peak.

What's been said?

"They are not the favourites, they are the super favourite," Wenger, who is currently serving as FIFA chief of global football development, told Sky Sports when asked to assess France's chances of success at the European Championships.

"Favourite is not big enough, because when you win the World Cup and then you have in your team, (N'Golo) Kante, (Paul) Pogba, (Karim) Benzema, (Antoine) Griezmann, (Kingsley) Coman, (Olivier) Giroud, I forget half of them. (Ousmane) Dembele.

"You will have on the bench 11 players who would play basically in any other national team. So you cannot refuse the fact that you are world champion and it's a team which has not peaked.

"It's a team that's still going up, because they're all young these guys. Apart from two or three, the core of the team is very young."

Wenger on England

The Frenchman did, however, go on to identify England as the team best placed to stop France.

Wenger sees the talent within Gareth Southgate's ranks taking the Three Lions to the latter stages of the tournament, adding: "The English team is for me the team who can most threaten France.

"They have top quality players. They are maybe still a bit young some of them but this season with Mason Mount, (Phil) Foden, they have (Jack) Grealish, Declan Rice and of course Harry Kane up front and some experienced players like (Jordan) Henderson. They can compete with France."

Article continues below

Who will England and France face in the group stage?

England have been drawn in Group D alongside Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, with their first fixture against Zlatko Dalic's team set to take place next Sunday.

France, meanwhile, will pit their wits against Germany, Portugal and Hungary in the 'Group of Death' and could meet the Three Lions in the round of 16 if results go a certain way.

Further reading