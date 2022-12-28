'It's annoying and stressful!' - France & PSG star Mbappe 'changes his voice in interviews', claims Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has jokingly accused France star Kylian Mbappe of "changing his voice in interviews", which he insists is "annoying and stressful".

WHAT HAPPENED? The Juventus midfielder played alongside Mbappe at the 2022 World Cup and helped France make it all the way through to a second successive final, only to suffer a heart-breaking penalty shootout loss to Argentina. The duo had also previously played together for Paris Saint-Germain for a season until Rabiot left for a new challenge in Serie A. The midfielder was asked if there was anything that irked him about Mbappe in a social media Q&A earlier this week, and he made a bizarre revelation about the PSG forward's voice during interviews.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Kylian annoys me when he changes his voice in interviews. When we are together, he speaks normally, but when you watch the interview, I don’t know why, his voice changes. It’s annoying and stressful," Rabiot stated to Le Média Carré.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems that Rabiot has been able to get over the World Cup disappointment and shift his focus back to club football. He was one of the French national team's top performers in Qatar and recorded two goal contributions. However, he has struggled to bring out his best in a Juventus jersey and has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the January transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR RABIOT & MBAPPE? The midfielder will be back in competitive action for Juventus in the new year on January 4 against Cremonese in Serie A, while Mbappe is set to take to the pitch against Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 encounter on Wednesday.