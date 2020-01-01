Fowler ready to join Gerrard in race for Liverpool job but hopes Klopp ‘stays forever’

The Reds legend is looking to land a Premier League post at some stage, with a return to Anfield forming part of his lofty coaching ambitions

legend Robbie Fowler is ready to battle fellow Reds great Steven Gerrard for the right to take charge at Anfield, but the former frontman admits he would like Jurgen Klopp to stay “forever”.

The current boss on Merseyside has extended his contract this season through to the summer of 2024 and change is unlikely before that point, with Klopp having overseen European and global triumphs while fast closing in on a first domestic league title in 30 years.

When the day comes for the German to move on, it has been suggested that the path will be cleared for former captain Gerrard to return to his roots.

More teams

Fowler, though, is also hoping to be in the frame as he pieces together plans to fill a prominent managerial role in at some point.

The former Liverpool striker, who is currently in charge of Australian side Brisbane Roar, told Sky Sports: "I want to manage in the Premier League and I want Tony [Grant] to come with me as part of my team in the Premier League.

"I don't think I can be any broader than that."

Pressed further as to where he would like to end up, Fowler added: "I'd settle for Liverpool first!

"But obviously I want Jurgen to stay there forever because he's brilliant."

Klopp’s side, who are looking to defend their crown in 2020, have opened up a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Just two points have been dropped through 26 games, with it possible that the efforts of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ from 2003-04 could be emulated.

Quizzed on whether he believes the Reds can negotiate an entire campaign unbeaten, Fowler said: "I think they can.

"Will they? I don't know. Am I bothered? Probably not so much actually! I want them to win the league, that's the be-all and end-all for me.

Article continues below

"Will Jurgen want them to go unbeaten? Of course he will because he's a manger that demands the best out of every player, every game.

"Of course he'll have the players believing in themselves, they'll have that confidence instilled in them and they'll believe they can.

"Will they? I hope they will but it doesn't matter if they don't. They're still the best team."