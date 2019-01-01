Fousseni Diabate scores first Sivasspor goal in Konyaspor draw

The Mali winger scored his first goal in Turkey since sealing a loan move from Leicester in January

Fousseni Diabate was on target as Sivasspor held Konyaspor to a 1-1 stalemate in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash.

Omer Ali Sahiner opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute before the loanee equalised in the 39th minute.

Arouna Kone came on as a late substitute for the Mali international - who was making his 11th appearance since sealing a loan deal from Leicester in January - but could do little as the visitors held on for a share of the spoils.

The result saw them drop two places to ninth position in the log.

Next up, they play on April 22.