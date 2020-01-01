‘Forza Udinese always’ - Troost-Ekong bids Italian club farewell as Watford move nears

The Nigeria international is drawing the curtains on his time at Stadio Friuli with a move to the Championship club on the cards

William Troost-Ekong has taken to social media to say his goodbyes to club as he nears a move to Championship side .

The 27-year-old Nigerian centre-back has been with the Little Zebras since the 2018-19 season, when he joined from Turkish outfit Bursaspor.

He has been a regular fixture in the Udinese squad since then, racking up 66 appearances in all competitions, all which have seen the club comfortably avoid relegation, finishing 12th and 13th, with 43 and 45 points, in respective seasons.

More teams

Troost-Ekong’s time in Udine is, however, coming to an end with an eminent switch to Vicarage Road as reported by Watford Observer, set to be completed soon.

Though he participated in pre-season, Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute in Udinese’s season opener at Hellas Verona on Sunday, the game ending in a 1-0 loss following Andrea Favilli’s 57th-minute strike.

"Good morning! Just a few words to thank everyone. After two special years, the time has come to change and leave,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Special thanks to all my friends and teammates, the staff, the club and of course our fans. Thanks a lot to everyone and good luck to Udinese. Forza Udinese always. A big hug. Your Willy.

Should Troost-Ekong’s move be officially confirmed, he will be making a return to where his career began with Hotspur although, as a youth player and never making it into the first team.

His senior career began at Groningen in the and then he moved to Gent before Bursaspor. In between these were loan spells at Dordrecht and Haugesund.

Article continues below

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in 19th position.

They have begun life in the Championship with victories against and Luton Town and a draw at , which sees them sit in fifth place.

Troost-Ekong is among the squad that will take on and in international friendlies on October 9 and 13, respectively.