Former Spurs star Mido sacked by club after allegedly insulting fan

While the ex-forward insists his Twitter account was hacked, his Saudi employers have made the decision to remove him from his post

Saudi Pro League side Al Wehda have relieved former and star Mido of his coaching duties after allegedly insulting a fan who asked him to resign.

Mido, 36, represented the likes of Spurs, , and in a well-travelled playing career, while also playing for his nation on 51 occasions, scoring 20 goals.

But having taken over the job in at the end of 2018, he has now been removed after clashing with a Wehda supporter on social media.

“Please, resign from your rule as Al Wehda coach, we understand your coaching style, but it is not helpful, it is better for you to be a pundit, your words are good, but as coach you are not so good,” wrote the fan on Twitter.

Mido's alleged reply on Twitter was highly controversial in Saudi Arabia, as he hit back using a word that is considered a vile insult in the country.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward later claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and that he didn't type the vulgar tweet, which has since been deleted.

Mido eventually accepted parting ways with Al Wehda and thanked them for his experience at the club.

“Mido has not been sacked for tactical reasons, but because of a tweet he posted on his official account," Wehda vice-president Abdallah Khokair explained.

“The fans are a red line, and we hope that his account was hacked, but tactical-wise, Mido’s stint was special.

“Mido has made the league more competitive by drawing with Al Hilal and losing to Al Nassr. We also managed to beat Al Ahli and pick up many points during his time at the club,” he added.

The 36-year-old is also a popular football television presenter in the middle east region and is looking to prove his innocence.

“I respect the decision of the board, but my account was hacked and I’m going to use all my legal tools to prove it,” he stated following his dismissal.

Chilean manager Alvaro Vidal now takes over at Al Wehda, becoming the club’s third coach of the season after Fabio Carille and Mido.