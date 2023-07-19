Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy joins Ligue 1 club Lorient following not guilty verdict in rape trial

Ligue 1 club Lorient have signed former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy as a free agent after he was found not guilty of rape.

Mendy was cleared of one count of rape and one count of attempted rape after a retrial earlier this month.

He was previously cleared of six counts of rape at his initial trial in January.

The left-back, who was a free agent after his release from Manchester City, has now been signed by French club Lorient.

The Ligue 1 side have confirmed that the full-back has signed a contract until 2025.

Mendy played for City prior to the allegations surfacing but was released by the club upon the expiration of his contract.

He made a total of 75 appearances for the club, winning four Premier League titles during his time in the north-west.

Mendy was also a member of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

He has not kicked a ball since August of 2021, when he featured for City in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham.

The 29-year-old previously played his football in France, playing for Marseille, Le Havre, and Monaco prior to moving to the Etihad Stadium.