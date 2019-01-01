Former Man City owner Shinawatra in Crystal Palace takeover talks

The ex-Prime Minister of Thailand is eyeing a return to English football at Selhurst Park 11 years after bidding farewell to the Etihad Stadium

Former owner Thaksin Shinawatra has opened talks regarding a possible takeover of Premier League side .

The ex-Prime Minister of is eyeing a return to English football some 11 years after severing ties with those at the Etihad Stadium.

Selhurst Park could be his next port of call, with discussions being held with current Eagles supremo Steve Parish.

Shinawatra is prepared to pump much-needed funds into Palace, with it suggested that a £150 million ($195m) buyout of the club is being negotiated.

Miti Tiyapairat, ex-president of Chiangrai United, a club in 's top flight, told ONE31 of the proposed deal: “Currently, there are negotiations about price, management, and some other details, which should be ironed out soon.

“The deal is about £150m.”

Tiyapairat added on the suggestion that he could be taken to Palace alongside Shinawatra as he boasts useful experience in the football industry: “I'm up for the task.

“It's been my profession since I worked in management at Chiangrai United, although it is obviously a challenging role.

“They're in another class, another standard, but it would still be a pleasure for me, and for Thais, to own a world-class football club.”

Shinawatra’s previous role in the Premier League saw him acquire Manchester City in June 2007.

He had previously attempted to purchase and .

Just over a year would be spent in charge of the Blues before an agreement was reached to move the club on to Sheikh Mansour in September 2008.

City have gone from strength to strength since then, with a fourth title triumph having been enjoyed in 2018-19.

Shinawatra will be hoping that similar foundations for success can be laid should he take control at Palace.

He certainly boasts the personal wealth to make the Eagles more competitive in the English top-flight.

Article continues below

Shinawatra does, however, bring a colourful history with him wherever he goes.

He has previously been found guilty of corruption in his homeland, forcing him into exile.

Palace, though, are prepared to talk terms and it could be that they become the next high-profile club in to change hands.